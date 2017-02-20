Perkins throws first bullpen since su...

Perkins throws first bullpen since surgery

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

Twins reliever Glen Perkins threw his first bullpen session since undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in late June, and reported no issues on Tuesday. . But after working on his rotator cuff over the weekend with the help of athletic trainer Lanning Tucker, Perkins said he felt much better on Monday and threw a 15-pitch bullpen session without any problems on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC