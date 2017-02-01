Park's power worth second look in 2017
Many of the relatively well-known imported bats from foreign pro leagues have adapted quickly and proficiently to Major League pitching in recent years, and that's why the Twins were so optimistic about Byungho Park in 2016. We're familiar with what Yoenis Cespedes and Jose Abreu have accomplished.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
