Mudcat Grant reflects on career, Black Aces

When Jim "Mudcat" Grant accepted his Kirby Puckett Alumni Community Service Award at the annual Diamond Awards at Target Field on Jan. 26, he recalled his earliest memory of joining the Twins. Grant established himself as a quality starting pitcher during seven seasons with the Indians, including an All-Star Game selection in 1963, but when he came to Cleveland Stadium on June 16, 1964, to open a three-game series against the Twins, he was told to go to the visitor's clubhouse.

