Minnesota Twins processing new automatic intentional walk rule
Hector Santiago has only issued a dozen intentional walks in his six big-league seasons, but the Twins left-hander sounded a little nostalgic upon hearing the process would become a thing of the past. According to ESPN, the players' union has agreed to Commissioner Rob Manfred's request that intentional walks will become automatic this season.
