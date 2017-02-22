Minnesota Twins processing new automa...

Minnesota Twins processing new automatic intentional walk rule

Hector Santiago has only issued a dozen intentional walks in his six big-league seasons, but the Twins left-hander sounded a little nostalgic upon hearing the process would become a thing of the past. According to ESPN, the players' union has agreed to Commissioner Rob Manfred's request that intentional walks will become automatic this season.

