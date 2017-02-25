Minnesota Twins linked to Dominican s...

Minnesota Twins linked to Dominican shortstop Jelfrey Marte

Read more: TwinCities

The July 2 international signing date is still more than four months away, but the Twins already are being connected with the second-rated 16-year-old prospect in the Dominican Prospect League. Switch-hitting shortstop Jelfrey Marte has been "linked to the Twins," according to Baseball America, with an expected signing bonus of around $3 million.

