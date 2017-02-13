Minnesota Twins: First workout pushed...

Minnesota Twins: First workout pushed back to Wednesday

7 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Despite moving back the voluntary report date for pitchers and catchers to Feb. 14 some time ago, a number of Twins players were at the Hammond Stadium complex for unofficial workouts on Monday. That was the original report date announced by Major League Baseball during the offseason, but at some point that date was quietly pushed back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

