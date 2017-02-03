Minnesota Twins designate Byung Ho Park for assignment
The Byung Ho Park era could be over in the Twin Cities before it even gets to a second year. To make room on their 40-man roster for newly signed reliever Matt Belisle, the Twins took the somewhat surprising step Friday of designating Park for assignment or release.
