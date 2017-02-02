Minnesota Twins: Byung Ho Park Not a Bust, Yet
Last winter the Minnesota Twins acquired the services of Byung Ho Park from the KBO in the hope that he would be another big power bat to put with young stars Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton . Park ended up in Triple-A by July, but there are still a few reasons to be hopeful that he pans out for the Twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC