Minnesota Twins: Brian Dozier lends his support to Team Trucker
After an offseason filled with trade rumors, Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was honored just to be invited to join Team Trucker. An online campaign endorsed by the charitable foundation of former Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki, the #TruckerToughChallenge started Jan. 31 and quickly expanded to include messages of support from star ballplayers around the majors.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
