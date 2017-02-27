Melotakis, Perkins continue rehab progress

Lefty relievers Glen Perkins and Mason Melotakis continue to make progress with their injuries, as Perkins threw his fourth bullpen of the spring on Sunday and Melotakis resumed throwing after suffering a setback to his right oblique strain. Perkins, coming off left labrum surgery, increased his throwing to 20 pitches after throwing 15 pitches in his first three sessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.