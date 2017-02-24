Kyle Gibson tries out new delivery in Twins spring opener

Despite giving up a pair of hits, including a Tim Beckham double on his second pitch of the game, Gibson retired five of his eight Tampa Bay Rays batters and hit 94 mph with his fastball at least three times. Gibson, coming off a disappointing 2016 that included seven weeks on the disabled list with a strained throwing shoulder, finished with 22 strikes out of 29 pitches.

