Inbox: What will Vogelsong's role be with the Twins?
The Twins Winter Caravan, the Diamond Awards and TwinsFest are all in the rearview mirror, which means Spring Training is right around the corner. But as general manager Thad Levine said at TwinsFest over the weekend, he doesn't believe Minnesota is done adding to the roster, despite the fact the club reports to Spring Training in less than two weeks, on Feb. 14. So there are still questions about this roster and plenty of other subjects, which leads right into this week's Twins Inbox.
