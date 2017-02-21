In Jason Castro, Twins have a master in the art of framing a pitch
Hector Santiago's first bullpen session of spring training was with new Twins catcher Jason Castro, and it didn't take long for the lefthander to realize that he was paired with someone who likes to sell the strike. "Usually you go through the motions,'' Santiago said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC