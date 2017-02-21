Hughes excited to be back on mound
He ultimately underwent surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome in July, getting a rib taken out to remove pressure on the nerves in his throwing shoulder. Hughes was excited to get back on the mound on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits over two innings.
