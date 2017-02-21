Guess that Twin

The 2017 Baseball Prospectus Annual boasts a decidedly Minnesota flavor: the tome was co-edited by Aaron Gleeman, longtime Twins blogger and co-host of Twins podcast "Gleeman & the Geek," the foreword was written by none other than Minnesota's own Glendrick Perkins, and the Twins' essay was penned by Parker Hageman of Twins Daily. The annual also even includes statistics and analysis of each Twins player, an awfully charitable inclusion considering that the 103-loss Twins probably should have been relegated to the International League and replaced in the AL Central by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

