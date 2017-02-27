Gleeman and The Geek #298: Medicinal Mailbag
Topics for this week's "Gleeman and The Geek" episode included Paul Molitor admitting the Twins botched Jorge Polanco 's handling, PECOTA's optimistic view of the Twins' defense, recovery timelines for Phil Hughes , Glen Perkins , and Byung Ho Park , trying to cure hangovers at Fair State Brewing, Twins Daily's fifth anniversary, giving away a pair of 20-game Twins season tickets via the Minnesota Corn Growers, and mailbag questions from listers.
