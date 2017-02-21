Gibson to start Grapefruit League opener

Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start the Grapefruit League opener for the Twins against the Rays at Hammond Stadium on Friday night, and fellow right-hander Phil Hughes will start the second game of the spring against the Red Sox at JetBlue Park on Saturday. Hughes will be followed by Tyler Duffey , Ryan Vogelsong , Adalberto Mejia , Ryan Pressly , Ryan O'Rourke , J.T. Chargois and Alex Wimmers .

