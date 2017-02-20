Family ties: Pudge's son looks to make a name for himself
Puerto Rico right-hander Dereck Rodriguez was in the room when the National Baseball Hall of Fame came calling for his father, former catcher Ivan Rodriguez. "When he finally got the call, it was something amazing to see after all of the sacrifices that he made and the sacrifices we made as family with him traveling," said Rodriguez, 24, a Minor League pitcher for the Twins.
