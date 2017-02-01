ESPN top 100 MLB prospects list refle...

ESPN top 100 MLB prospects list reflects next wave of Twins

If there has been one place to look for hope when it came to the Twins in recent years - in spite of five 90-loss seasons in the past six - it was in various rankings of the organization's minor league system. Fans became accustomed to seeing a handful of increasingly household names dominate the lists - from Byron Buxton to Miguel Sano to Jose Berrios to Max Kepler, just to name a few, talented prospects gave Twins fans genuine hope for the future.

