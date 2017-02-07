Drew Stubbs agrees to minor-league co...

Drew Stubbs agrees to minor-league contract with Twins

20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Outfielder Drew Stubbs, who has bounced around between four clubs over the past two seasons, has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins and will compete for a job in major league camp, a team source said Tuesday. Stubbs, the eighth overall pick by the Reds in the 2006 draft, was once one of baseball's most promising prospects, but problems making contact at the plate eventually cost him starting jobs in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Colorado.

