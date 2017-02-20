Dozier out to show 2016 was no fluke
As hometown hero Joe Mauer 's star has started to fade since suffering his career-altering concussion in 2013, second baseman Brian Dozier has emerged as the face of the franchise for the Twins. But Dozier, with two years and $15 million left on his deal and coming off a career year that saw him hit 42 homers, was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason.
