Dozier a big fan of Glove Day
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has used the same Wilson A2000 glove model since he was a freshman in high school in Mississippi. Dozier immediately fell in love with the glove, and never saw any reason to change from it, not during his time at the University of Southern Mississippi, the Minor Leagues or with the Twins.
