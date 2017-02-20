Craig Breslow passes first test facing batters for Minnesota Twins
It was only live batting practice on a distant back field, but for Craig Breslow it marked an important step in his bid to make the Twins after reinventing himself this offseason. Breaking out his newly lowered arm angle along with his "new weapon" - a glove-side sinker that was moving a good six inches - the 36-year-old left-hander received positive initial feedback Monday from the likes of Joe Mauer, who caught him a decade ago in his first stint with the club, as well as special assistants LaTroy Hawkins and Torii Hunter.
