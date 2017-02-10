Chronicling the Struggles of Byung-Ho...

Chronicling the Struggles of Byung-Ho Park

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KXXR-FM Minneapolis

It's not hard to see that Byungho Park struggled for the Minnesota Twins in 2016. A simple look at his triple-slash line will suffice, as he hit just .191/.275/.409 in 62 games before he was banished to Triple-A Rochester and eventually saw his season end with wrist and hand injuries which required surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC