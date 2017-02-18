Analytics will assist Minnesota Twins when picking first in June draft

Newly promoted Twins scouting director Sean Johnson, sitting on the No. 1 overall pick in the June 12 amateur draft, kicked off the college baseball season Friday evening in Chapel Hill, N.C. At picturesque Boshamer Stadium he watched North Carolina right-hander J.B. Bukauskas dominate Kentucky for six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.