2017 Twins PECOTA peculiarities

Baseball Prospectus released its PECOTA projections earlier this week, and Nate Silver's prognostication engine dug the Twins , - surprising, given the 103-loss abomination from which the erstwhile Senators are rebounding. The startlingly rosy projection largely stems from BP's bullish view on the development of Twins youngsters Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Jose Berrios and Tyler Duffey and improvements wrought by the addition of new catcher Jason Castro.

