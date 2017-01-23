Young bullpen arms leave Twins wantin...

Young bullpen arms leave Twins wanting more

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Star Tribune

J.T. Chargois posted an 8.49 ERA in his first 12 relief appearances with the Twins in 2016, but it fell to 0.79 over his final 13. The Twins selected J.T. Chargois, a righthanded reliever from Rice University, in the second round of the 2012 draft. He had 16 impressive innings in the low minors that summer, tore a ligament in his right elbow before 2013 spring training and didn't pitch for two seasons.

