Young bullpen arms leave Twins wanting more
J.T. Chargois posted an 8.49 ERA in his first 12 relief appearances with the Twins in 2016, but it fell to 0.79 over his final 13. The Twins selected J.T. Chargois, a righthanded reliever from Rice University, in the second round of the 2012 draft. He had 16 impressive innings in the low minors that summer, tore a ligament in his right elbow before 2013 spring training and didn't pitch for two seasons.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
