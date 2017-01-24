Will Minnesota Twins regret passing on Jose De Leon?
After hearing so much about young right-hander Jose De Leon over the past two months, disappointed Twins fans took to social media Tuesday upon learning the Los Angeles Dodgers had traded the highly regarded pitching prospect to the Tampa Bay Rays. Instead of using De Leon, 24, as the primary chip to acquire Brian Dozier to fill their void at second base, the Dodgers lowered their sights and grabbed the Rays' Logan Forsythe in a straight-up deal.
