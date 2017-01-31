TwinsFest draws between 13,000-14,000

Even coming off Minnesota's 103-loss season, fans showed their support at TwinsFest over the weekend, as club president Dave St. Peter estimated between 13,000 and 14,000 fans attended the three-day event. TwinsFest featured a record 78 current, former and future Twins players, who interacted with the fans in a variety of ways, including autograph sessions, question-and-answer sessions and a host of interactive games.

