TwinsFest draws between 13,000-14,000

TwinsFest draws between 13,000-14,000

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Minnesota Twins

Even coming off Minnesota's 103-loss season, fans showed their support at TwinsFest over the weekend, as club president Dave St. Peter estimated between 13,000 and 14,000 fans attended the three-day event. TwinsFest featured a record 78 current, former and future Twins players, who interacted with the fans in a variety of ways, including autograph sessions, question-and-answer sessions and a host of interactive games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC