Twins Winter Caravan Coming to St. Cloud

15 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

Ready to come inside from the cold and think about summer a bit? The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan will be making a stop in St. Cloud at the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, January 19th. Get a glimpse at the Twins upcoming season, enjoy a ball-park style meal, catch a few autographs, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

