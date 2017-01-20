Twins to build a statue for two-time World Series-winning manager at Target Field
Friday night, the Minnesota Twins announced they will honor longtime manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field. The announcement was made at the club's TwinsFest event.
