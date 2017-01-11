Twins to announce 2017 Target Field concert Thursday
Billy Joel, seen here at Target Center in May 2015, is a likely candidate for Target Field's 2017 concert announcement. / Kyndell Harkness, Star Tribune Twins representatives have recruited big-shot first baseman Joe Mauer for a Thursday morning press conference to announce a summer concert at Target Field, and our guess for the performer is the guy who sang "Big Shot."
