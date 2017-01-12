Twins owner Jim Pohlad: Emotion won't...

Twins owner Jim Pohlad: Emotion won't cloud Brian Dozier trade process

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: TwinCities

Minnesota Twins CEO Jim Pohlad introduces new Executive Vice President/ Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey and Senior Vice President/General Manager Thad Levine to the media at Target Field in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Sixty-seven days after introducing his new baseball-operations tandem, Twins owner Jim Pohlad waits patiently for a resolution on Brian Dozier's trade market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC