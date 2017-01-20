Twins name new Miracle manager
The Fort Myers Miracle are getting a familiar face to manage the 2017 season. Former Miracle player and manager Doug Mientkiewicz was named to replace Jeff Smith, who was called up to the parent Minnesota Twins coaching staff.
