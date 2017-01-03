Twins might keep Dozier, boost power with FA
While much of the Twins' offseason has centered around whether they plan to trade second baseman Brian Dozier , and their quest to improve the pitching staff, it doesn't mean the new front office isn't looking for ways to add offense as well. Coming off a 103-loss season, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have spent much of the offseason evaluating the franchise and building out the baseball operations department.
