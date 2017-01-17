Twins kick off Icebox Days
Eduardo Escobar, shortstop for the Minnesota Twins, tries his luck at turkey bowling Wednesday at Falls High School. Escobar and other members of the Twins winter caravan stopped in Borderland this week to officially kick off Icebox Days.
