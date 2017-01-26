Twins, Dodgers Strike Out on Dozier Trade
It appears that All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier will remain a Twin this season, at least for the beginning of the season anyway, as their top trading partner, the Dodgers, found their new second baseman in a trade with Tampa. For over a month, the two teams have been linked in trade talks, with the Dodgers acknowledging that De Leon was available to be had.
