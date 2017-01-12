Twins confirm July 28 concert with Bi...

Twins confirm July 28 concert with Billy Joel at Target Field

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A couple of all-star ballplayers stood in for a hall-of-fame piano man Thursday morning at Target Field, when Joe Mauer and Paul Molitor were on hand to help pitch the Twins' summer concert date with Billy Joel. The 67-year-old singer of "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl" will perform at downtown Minneapolis' ballpark on Friday, July 28. Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster at prices to be announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC