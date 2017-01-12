Twins confirm July 28 concert with Billy Joel at Target Field
A couple of all-star ballplayers stood in for a hall-of-fame piano man Thursday morning at Target Field, when Joe Mauer and Paul Molitor were on hand to help pitch the Twins' summer concert date with Billy Joel. The 67-year-old singer of "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl" will perform at downtown Minneapolis' ballpark on Friday, July 28. Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster at prices to be announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC