Twins avoid arbitration with Gibson, Santiago
The Twins avoided arbitration with two starting pitchers Friday, agreeing to terms with Kyle Gibson and Hector Santiago on one-year contracts, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the deals.
