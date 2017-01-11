Twins add pitchers Ryan Vogelsong, Nick Tepesch to spring training roster

Ryan Vogelsong follows through on a pitch to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 22, 2011, in San Francisco. Ryan Vogelsong, a 39-year-old righthander who made his MLB debut 17 years ago, has reached a verbal agreement on a minor-league contract with the Twins, according to a source with knowledge of the transaction, and will be invited to the team's major-league spring training camp to compete for a job.

