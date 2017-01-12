Trevor Plouffe agrees to one-year deal with Oakland

Trevor Plouffe, who was released by the Twins after last season, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletic,s according to several media reports. John Hickey of the San Jose Mercury-News wrote that Plouffe joins an already-crowded A's infield, and could end up at playing at third base and first base, which is what happened with the Twins after he didn't fare well at shortstop and during a short stint in right field.

