Trevor Plouffe agrees to one-year deal with Oakland
Trevor Plouffe, who was released by the Twins after last season, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletic,s according to several media reports. John Hickey of the San Jose Mercury-News wrote that Plouffe joins an already-crowded A's infield, and could end up at playing at third base and first base, which is what happened with the Twins after he didn't fare well at shortstop and during a short stint in right field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC