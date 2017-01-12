Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins join Twins broadcasting team
We learned last fall that Bert Blyleven would be broadcasting fewer games in 2017 and 2018, and that FSN was "considering multiple options" for other game coverage. Turns out those multiple options included Torii Hunter and LaTroy Hawkins, who are officially joining the FSN broadcast team as analyst for Twins games.
