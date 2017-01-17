Top spin rates helped Pressly post solid '16 numbers
With a fastball that averages 95 mph, to go along with a wipeout slider and a nasty curveball, it's easy to see Twins reliever Ryan Pressly has impressive stuff. , it's possible to further analyze his repertoire, which ranks among the game's best when it comes to spin rates.
