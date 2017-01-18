The Minnesota Twins Will Win 80 Games This Year

That's right, you heard it here first - the Minnesota Twins will win 80 games in the 2017 season. This isn't a hot take to generate clicks and it isn't a convoluted stance that'll end up on Cold Takes Exposed; I genuinely believe with all of my heart that this team is talented enough to win 80 gamesthis season! After all, it's not a drastically different team that won 83 games in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.