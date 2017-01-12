The Escapist: Eddie Guardado's flirtations with disaster

On a recent episode of Baseball Prospectus' "Effectively Wild" podcast, Fangraphs writer Jeff Sullivan brought up journeyman closer Fernando Rodney and how - much like a hockey enforcer - the quirky righty is best appreciated when he's not on your team. "There are so many reasons I think to love the idea of Fernando Rodney," Sullivan said, "except the problem is that he also has a job that's sufficiently high-leverage that you'd never want to actually see him do it."

