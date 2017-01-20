Several Twins rotation candidates look to improve in 2017
Other than veteran right-hander Ervin Santana , the Twins' rotation struggled in 2016, combining to post a Major League-worst 5.39 ERA. The Twins used 11 starters, and only Santana had an ERA of less than 5.00.
