Sano ready to grab hold of third base for Twins
With the Twins deciding to outright veteran Trevor Plouffe this offseason, third base is finally open for Miguel Sano to take over full-time. Sano, who came up as a shortstop and third baseman in the Minors, has played only 51 of his 196 games in the Majors at third because he was blocked by Plouffe.
