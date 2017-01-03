Sano ready to grab hold of third base...

Sano ready to grab hold of third base for Twins

Read more: Minnesota Twins

With the Twins deciding to outright veteran Trevor Plouffe this offseason, third base is finally open for Miguel Sano to take over full-time. Sano, who came up as a shortstop and third baseman in the Minors, has played only 51 of his 196 games in the Majors at third because he was blocked by Plouffe.

