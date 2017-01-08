Randolph Native Miller Speaks On Signing With Twins
At 34 years old, Jim Miller knew he was going to have to do something special with the Somerset Patriots in order to... Randolph Native Miller Speaks On Signing With Twins At 34 years old, Jim Miller knew he was going to have to do something special with the Somerset Patriots in order to... Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2i8twDT At 34 years old, Jim Miller knew he was going to have to do something special with the Somerset Patriots in order to earn one last chance to get back to the big leagues. So, all he did was put up video game numbers out of the back end of Brett Jodie's bullpen.
