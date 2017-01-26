Perkins close to throwing off mound

Twins closer Glen Perkins ' rehab from his left shoulder surgery has gone according to schedule and he's expected to throw off a mound as early as next week. Perkins, who underwent surgery to reattach his labrum to the bone in June, spent three weeks rehabbing at the club's Spring Training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., before heading to TwinsFest this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.