Perkins close to throwing off mound
Twins closer Glen Perkins ' rehab from his left shoulder surgery has gone according to schedule and he's expected to throw off a mound as early as next week. Perkins, who underwent surgery to reattach his labrum to the bone in June, spent three weeks rehabbing at the club's Spring Training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., before heading to TwinsFest this weekend.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
