Park & Rec Report

Members of the general public will be able to purchase a lunch ticket for $8 at the KNUJ, New Ulm Chamber or Nicklasson Athletic offices. Twins manager, Paul Molitor will be leading the group which will include the pitching closer Brandon Kintzler, flamethrower Ryan Pressly, TV play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer and mascot TC Bear.

